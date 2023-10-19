Events celebrating Hop tu Naa and Halloween are taking place across the island.
Carve your turnip lantern in time for Hop tu Naa at Cregneash. Turn Up for Turnips runs daily until Saturday, and is open 11am to 3pm.
The folk village will then celebrate Hop tu Naa on Sunday with a day packed with music, dance and crafts.
The ticket price includes turnip drilling and crafts. Fancy dress is encouraged.
Groudle Glen Railway is hosting its first ‘Not So Scary’ Hop tu Naa trains, featuring Jinny the Witch, on Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets for the family-friendly fun must be pre-booked online at www.tickettailor.com/events/groudleglenrailway
Trains will be running on Saturday and Sunday, from 1pm to 7pm. Refreshments will be available at The Scary Shed.
Curraghs Wildlife Park’s Spooktacular takes place today (Thursday) and tomorrow, which sees free admission for children in fancy dress. Crossroads Isle of Man will be offering extra activities and spooky trains will be running.
The Sulby Glen Hotel is hosting a children’s Hop tu Naa disco tomorrow (Friday), from 4pm to 6pm at Sulby Community Hall.
Book a free ticket through their Facebook page or call 897240.
The Manx Fun Farm’s Halloween Fancy Dress Party, tomorrow from 5.30pm, will combine soft play, games and a disco with food, jellies and cakes. Tickets are £12.50.
Birdies Mini Golf will have a Hop tu Naa themed nine-hole mini golf course open at Ballasalla village hall on Saturday, from midday to 5pm. It costs £5.
Maughold Parish Social Club is holding its annual Hop tu Naa Party on Saturday, 4pm to 5.30pm, at Maughold Church hall.
It will feature a costume competition, turnip lantern judging, a prize for the best guy for Bonfire Night, games, scary sensory corner and spooky snacks and refreshments.
The Laxey Glen is holding a Harrowing Halloween party on Saturday, with food, welcome drinks, games, fancy dress and a DJ until midnight.
Port Erin Traders’ Association and Port Erin Commissioners have teamed up to host a family-friendly spooky walk around Athol Park on Saturday, starting on the railway station platform at 5.45pm.
Expect some spooky characters to pop up along the way.
It will be followed by spooky local stories and treats at the Erin Arts Centre from 6.30pm, fancy dress and moot lantern competitions at 7pm, and a performance of The Gothic Choir at 7.15pm.
For those yet to pick a pumpkin, the Pumpkin Festival at Bertie’s Farm, in Jurby, will be open until Sunday, from 10am to 4pm.
Book your visit at www.bertiesfarm.com
Take part in a turnip-themed treasure hunt at Milntown, in Ramsey.
The Milntown Moot Hunt continues until Sunday.
Laser-Mayhem is again operating its Halloween Scare Maze at South Barrule Forest Park.
Explore and navigate the dimly-lit passages through the 10-acre maze to get out alive.
The maze is running on Monday and Tuesday (October 30 and 31), from 6.30pm. Buy tickets online.
For adults, the Erin Arts Centre will also be screening the director’s cut of The Exorcist on Tuesday (October 31) at 7.30pm.
The screening celebrates the 50th anniversary of its release. Tickets (£6) from ticketsource.co.uk