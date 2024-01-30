Tonight (Thursday)

- Open mic and jam session at The Mitre, Ramsey, from 7.30pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- ​Dusty Plankton, supported by DJs Gyp Buggane and Audiowok at The Rover’s Return, Douglas, 8pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 8pm-11pm.

- Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, from 8.30pm.

- Ian Thompson at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9pm.

- Karaoke FM at The Union, Castletown, 9pm.

- Sunset Jet at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Chris Winchester Band at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

Saturday

- Led Zeppelin tribute CODA, supported by Bahuki, at Villa Marina’s Royal Hall, Douglas, 8pm. Buy tickets from the box office on 600555 or online at www.villagaiety.com

- Karaoke and disco/ dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Ian Thompson at The Mines Tavern, Laxey, 8pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at The Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.

- Boneyard at The Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.

- Dickie Kelly at The Albert, Port St Mary, 9pm.

- Alex Cowley at The Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.

- The Crystal Methodist at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 9.15pm.

- The Heinrich Manoeuvre at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- Penthouse Dive at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- David Castro at Be My Valentine Valentine’s Day party with food and cocktails at Rum Baba’s, Ramsey. Tickets (£65) from 264917.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Creek, Peel.

Sunday

- Traditional music session at The Whitehouse, Peel, 1pm to 4pm.

- ​Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.

- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by Laces Out, Super Bowl pre-kickoff show with Matt Kelly, Stevie Nash, Wez Clarke and Ray Finkle.

- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, from 8.30pm.