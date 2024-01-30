Tonight (Thursday)
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Dusty Plankton, supported by DJs Gyp Buggane and Audiowok at The Rover’s Return, Douglas, 8pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 8pm-11pm.
- Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, from 8.30pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9pm.
- Karaoke FM at The Union, Castletown, 9pm.
- Sunset Jet at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Chris Winchester Band at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
Saturday
- Led Zeppelin tribute CODA, supported by Bahuki, at Villa Marina’s Royal Hall, Douglas, 8pm. Buy tickets from the box office on 600555 or online at www.villagaiety.com
- Karaoke and disco/ dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Mines Tavern, Laxey, 8pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at The Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- Boneyard at The Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.
- Dickie Kelly at The Albert, Port St Mary, 9pm.
- Alex Cowley at The Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- The Crystal Methodist at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 9.15pm.
- The Heinrich Manoeuvre at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Penthouse Dive at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- David Castro at Be My Valentine Valentine’s Day party with food and cocktails at Rum Baba’s, Ramsey. Tickets (£65) from 264917.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Creek, Peel.
Sunday
- Traditional music session at The Whitehouse, Peel, 1pm to 4pm.
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by Laces Out, Super Bowl pre-kickoff show with Matt Kelly, Stevie Nash, Wez Clarke and Ray Finkle.
- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, from 8.30pm.