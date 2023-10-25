Former lead singer of The Stylistics Eban Brown returns to the island this weekend for a solo concert at Peel Centenary Centre.
In October last year, the soul singer performed at the Gaiety Theatre as special guest to The Three Degrees.
Eban is again being brought over by RS Promotions to perform on Saturday next week (November 11) as part of his Stylistics Songbook tour of the British Isles.
Roy Shuttleworth of RS Promotions said: ‘Eban Brown was the frontman of The Stylistics with his silky tenor vocals and sexy falsetto for nearly 20 years, touring the UK until 2018.
‘The show is steeped in musical talent, is vocally breathtaking and all of these songs will bring back old memories and make you feel real good inside!
‘Dust off your dancing shoes and come out for a night of romance with your loved one, or a night with the ladies. This show will not disappoint.’
The audience will hear songs such as You Make Me Feel Brand New, Can’t Give You Anything (But My Love), You Are Everything, Betcha By Golly Wow, Stone In Love With You, Break Up To Make Up, Sing Baby Sing, Rockin’ Roll Baby and 16 Bars.
Eban, of Newark, New Jersey, showed a gift for music at an early age and he started playing guitar and singing with several gospel groups at the age of seven.
His career as a celebrated vocalist has spanned Grammy-Award winning group The Manhattans, The Delfonics, The Moments and latterly The Stylistics.
As lead singer of The Delfonics he was inducted into the 98.7 Kiss FM Hall of Fame in New York and the NAACP Hall of Fame, in Atlanta, Georgia.
He became lead singer of The Stylistics in 2000, replacing Russell Thompkins Jr. He stayed with the band until 2018 when he left to focus on his career as a solo artist.
Eban has been busy touring the British Isles with his Stylistics Songbook tour. Tonight (Thursday) he will perform at Boisdale in London’s Canary Wharf before heading north to perform the following night at Heswall Hall on the Wirral peninsula.
The Peel Centenary Show starts at 8pm. He will be accompanied on the night by his best friend and keyboard player Howard Francis, co-owner of The Big Sing, as seen on the latest series of Britain’s Got Talent.
Tickets are available at ticketor.com/rspromo/eban