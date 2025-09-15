A sizzling celebration of food, flavour and fun returned to the island last weekend, as the Fire Island Chilli and BBQ Festival took over Onchan Pleasure Park.
The event, organised by Fire Island Chilli Farm, took place from midday until 9pm on Saturday, and included entertainment, cooking demonstrations, live music and family fun.
For the brave-hearted, two fiery competitions once again tested heat tolerance to the limit.
Pico’s Hot Wings Heroes challenged contestants to tackle increasingly spicy chicken wings, while the Fire Island Chilli Eating Competition crowned the Ultimate Chilli Champion, with this year’s winner being Casey Runnacles.
Alongside the challenges, visitors could also sample food from some of the island’s top street food trucks and trailers, with everything from smoky barbecue dishes to tongue-tingling chilli creations on offer.
One of the vendors at the event, Woodbourne Deli, commented: ‘A huge thank you to everyone who visited us at the Chilli Festival!
‘An extra special thank you goes to Ruth and Stuart from Fire Island for organising and hosting such a fantastic event. Balancing day-to-day farm life while putting on something of this scale is no small task, and you did an incredible job.
‘We loved being part of it and can’t wait to see you all again soon.’
Jenny Merrick, from bakery Just Jenny’s, added: ‘The Chilli Festival was an incredible day, and by the end of it we had practically sold out!
‘Thank you to everyone that came and bought cake or just wanted a chat. It’s always nice to meet new people and catch up with others.’
Music throughout the day was also provided by local talent, including The Heinrich Manoeuvre, Eoin Molyneux and Ruby Briscoe-Taylor.