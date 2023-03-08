Brightly coloured powders and the sound of laughter and Indian dance music filled the air for what has become an annual celebration of the festival of Holi.
The sold-out event, sponsored by Shri Naik of Kurries and Steaks, took place in a field at the Manx Fun Farm, in Onchan, on Sunday afternoon.
Funds raised from the event were for two charities, Breast Cancer Now Volunteering in the Isle of Man and Pahar Trust Nepal.
Holi comes from an ancient cultural tradition in India to welcome the arrival of spring, the promise of the harvest to come and hope for the future.
Angie Aire of Breast Cancer Now Volunteering in the Isle of Man said: ‘It was a fantastic turnout with over 120 people participating throwing coloured powder and having family fun.
‘The damp and windy day did not deter the numbers.
‘Everyone dashed around the field, spreading and sprinkling vibrant colourful powder at each other. There was much fun, laughter and friendships very evident.‘
Maggie Young of Pahar Trust Nepal said she was ‘delighted to see how much people had enjoyed themselves while throwing the powders’.
Kurries and Steaks then provided some delicious hot and tasty snacks.
Angie and Maggie thanked Shri, St John Ambulance, Andrew Clague for the use of the field and facilities and ELS for the sound system.