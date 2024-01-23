Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT) has commissioned children’s theatre company Hello Little People to create an original production to inspire action for wildlife.
Hello Little People artistic directors Michelle Jamieson and Chloe Shimmin will work with youngsters aged 11 to 18 to create the piece of theatre.
Young people are invited to join a free workshop to inspire the script and storyline.
Michelle said: ‘We believe in the power of creativity and that young people have a lot to say.
‘By collaborating to create an original theatre project we can celebrate the island’s wildlife and explore issues it faces to create something truly unique to benefit children and nature in the Isle of Man.
‘Collaborators don’t have to be into drama, or have experience of theatre, or bring anything special with them.
‘They just need to bring themselves and a willingness to explore.’
MWT Team Wilder coordinator Lucy Chapman said: ‘Manx Wildlife Trust has a long history of offering excellent wildlife education to children and adults but this is the first time we have worked with a children’s theatre company to connect with young people in a new way. We hope lots of 11 to 18-year old’s will take the opportunity to be involved, the workshops are sure to be an energetic and creative way of exploring our connection with wildlife in the Isle of Man.’
The first workshop will be held on Saturday, February 17, from 10.30am to 4.30pm.
Participants will have the chance to share what wildlife means to them and their concerns and passions regarding wildlife and the environment.
Book a place online at www.hellolittlepeople.com/wildlife
The project has been made possible with funding from Manx Lottery Trust’s Community Awards Fund ‘Empowering Young People’.