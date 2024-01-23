MWT Team Wilder coordinator Lucy Chapman said: ‘Manx Wildlife Trust has a long history of offering excellent wildlife education to children and adults but this is the first time we have worked with a children’s theatre company to connect with young people in a new way. We hope lots of 11 to 18-year old’s will take the opportunity to be involved, the workshops are sure to be an energetic and creative way of exploring our connection with wildlife in the Isle of Man.’