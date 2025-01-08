The ‘roof was raised’ at the Peel Centenary Centre on Tuesday and Wednesday night for the ‘Band of Friends’ concert featuring popular island musician Davy Knowles.
The concert, which was organised by Triskel Promotions’ Lenny Conroy, also featured bass player Gerry McAvoy and drummer Brendan O’Neill, with the three musicians coming together to perform a variety of hits including ‘Moonchild’, ‘Cradle Rock’, ‘Ghost Blues’, ‘Tattoo’d Lady’ and ‘Bad Penny’.
Knowles, from Port St Mary, currently tours as a solo artist but is formerly a member of the Isle of Man blues-rock band Back Door Slam.
The band released their first album Roll Away in 2007, a move which catapulted them to blues stardom.
The group travelled the world in support of the record, which released at number seven on the Blues Billboard Chart. They unexpectedly split-up in 2009, but Knowles managed to carve out a successful career as a solo musician.
Meanwhile, Gerry McAvoy and Brendan O’Neill are both from Northern Ireland, and played with blues rock legend Rory Gallagher between 1970 and 1991.
In 2014, McAvoy formed ‘Gerry McAvoy's Band of Friends’ for their first performance in Derby as part of a celebration of the music of Rory Gallagher.
Three years later, the group was joined by Davy Knowles.
Speaking about this week’s shows, organiser Lenny Conroy said: ‘Keeping their foot on the gas from start to finish, Gerry McAvoy, the longest team mate and songsmith, guides this trio of professionals on a seamless visit to the sort of electrifying shows he pulled off in the 70s and 80s with Rory Gallagher at his prime.
‘Brendan O’Neill cuts a tight, steady, yet highly attuned support on drums, ironically loaned to him by Jonny Peacock, who supported Brendan’s group “Nine Below Zero” in the 90s.
‘There was no showboating, just immense admiration amongst this band of friends. Polite, almost shy gentlemen who pay sincere homage to their own musical heroes.
‘They passed the baton across the stage generously, none of them ever outdoing the other. The crowd were appreciative from the start and raised the roof, but it took a little coaxing from McAvoy for them to finally get to their feet for what was the last third of the set.
‘Raucous clapping and shout backs to the band ensued and the night came to a shuddering stop when we were treated to a beautiful song written by Davy and pieced together by all three band members in an emotive homage to Rory.
‘The Centenary almost raised the roof with their support for these fine men, not wanting the show to end.’
Triskel Promotions’ next show is set to be the trio ‘High Fade’, a social media sensation who have now sold out their UK/Irish tour in January.
The show will be held again at Port St Mary Town Hall on Saturday, May 17.
There are limited tickets still left available. If you wish to purchase tickets, you can visit www.triskelpromo.com