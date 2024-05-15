Hollywood star Kiefer Sutherland will be heading to the Isle of Man in the summer to play a gig at the Villa Marina.
VillaGaiety has announced Keifer, the son of actor Donald Sutherland, will perform with his band at the venue on August 16.
He is best known as an actor and is known for his role as Jack Bauer in the television series 24 but he also starred in a strong of films early in his career, including Stand By Me, The Lost Boys and Young Guns. He also starred in television series Designated Survivor as President Tom Kirkman.
But Sutherland has always had a love of music. In 2016, he released his first album, Down in a Hole made up of country music songs written by him and Jude Cole. He released his second album, Reckless and Me, in April 2019.
Tickets for his show at the Villa Marina will go on sale on Friday and you will be able to buy them online by visiting www.villagaiety.com.