Paulette Bevan-Kelly has been with her wife Emma for nearly 15 years and they married a few weeks before lockdown. Their daughter Misha-Lilly is nine and Paulette has two older children, Ciara, 23, and Cameron, 27, who has a baby daughter Marleigh. Paulette has been the landlady of The Royal George in Ramsey since the end of first lockdown. Before that she was landlady at The Stanley. She’s a big believer in providing entertainment every Friday and Saturday. ‘I live for entertaining people,’ she said. She loves karaoke and hosted in many pubs in Ramsey before becoming a landlady. Her favourite songs have special lyrical meaning and have got her through tough times and some of her happiest times.