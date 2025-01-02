Hundreds of people brave the chilly waters round the Isle of Man annually to ring in the new year.
Many raise money for charity and some even take the plunge in fancy dress as they take part in New Year’s Day dips at beaches across the island.
Reporter James Campbell joined the hardy souls in Port St Mary to take on the challenge.
I mooted the idea of doing a New Year dip with friends a few weeks ago and that was the last time it was discussed…until New Year’s Eve.
My friends Rob and Katie boldly announced they were off to Port St Mary the next morning. After some umming and umming I reluctantly agreed. We couldn’t even blame being drunk for this mad decision.
I have often thought about doing a New Year’s Day dip but I’ve never really got round to it as I often work – and frankly it appeals only as an idea and not a reality.
My alarm rudely awake me on the first morning of 2025 and I dragged myself out of bed and hastily got everything I needed together.
I love wild and sea swimming but I have to admit I am a fair weather enthusiast although I did go for a swim in the old Peel lido at the end of October.
I drove to Port St Mary on a mercifully calm morning after all the wind and rain we had suffered.
On arrival, I got out and was buffeted by a bitter wind. Rain doesn’t bother me but wind is my nemesis.
However, once I met up with my friends and headed down towards Chapel Beach it became, thankfully, much more sheltered.
As we arrived, more and more people turned up in their dry robes and sandals. Suddenly there must have been close to 100 people.
The camaraderie was great and there was much banter to distract everyone from the coming pain.
After stripping off to my swimming gear, we all shuffled down the ramp and after a few words of encouragement from the organisers we were heading in.
The tide was almost fully in and the sea was a tad rough so there was little opportunity to ease your way in.
I jumped in off the ramp up to my knees and I was surprised by how warm it was. Okay, it wasn’t warm at all but there was none of the shock and intake of breath I expected.
The waves ensured you were soaked pretty quickly whether you liked it or not so I decided just to get on with it and dived into the next wave that came along.
It felt amazing. I believed I could stay in for hours. Some of the waves were pretty big and barrelled over you so I swam out a bit to avoid them breaking. But after a minute or so I suddenly felt cold. I stuck it out for a few more minutes and then I’d had enough.
We clambered out like drowned longtails and quickly headed for our towels. I dried off a little and then got out my flask of coffee. It was only instant but it was the best tasting coffee I’d ever had!
We were all buzzing after. This is why so many people do it. While it is amazing to be in the sea it is not always that enjoyable. But the feeling after is always incredible.
Within a few minutes the area was almost empty. It was like some kind of sea-swim flash mob.
Some lunatics were heading for the next dip at the inner harbour and then on to Gansey and Port Erin. All power to them but I was heading off home for a well-earned hot shower.