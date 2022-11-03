Breesha Maddrell grew up in the south of the island and is the director at Culture Vannin. A former lecturer at the University of Liverpool’s Centre for Manx Studies, she was tempted to make this a list of 10 Manx books or obscure world music tracks but opted instead for books which jumped off her shelves. Next week, her top 10 will undoubtedly be different. When she’s not working, she’s playing music or singing with various bands and choirs, walking the hills or swimming in the sea. She enjoyed living in England, Scotland and Germany as a student, but the Isle of Man is most definitely the place she calls home.