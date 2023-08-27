Participants in the 24-hour Relay For Life at the NSC, in Douglas, raised more than £100,000 at the weekend in aid of Cancer Research UK.
The figure, raised by more than 60 teams, was almost double last year’s on the day total.
Event chair Debbie Williamson said: ‘I am lost for words again – our local community support and particularly our relayers give their all to this campaign and work tirelessly all year round.
‘Watching a sea of purple T-shirts from the huge numbers of cancer survivors for our opening and closing laps of honour sends a real life message to us all in how much research means to Manx patients and how much this event brings hope to so many of our families.
‘It is an honour to work with such amazing people in our community and such generous local businesses who make it all possible.’
The event featured a number of themed laps, including musicals, Christmas and 80s neon glow.
There was also a silent disco, bingo, ghost stories and dance and music performances.
The only time the relay stopped was for the candle of hope ceremony which offered a moment of reflection to Relayers.