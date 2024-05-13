More than 1,000 youngsters took part in the annual Manx Youth Games at the weekend have been hailed a huge success.

The Games, which are sponsored by Sporting Club Isle of Man, are the island’s biggest multi-sport event.

Youngsters between the ages of six and 15 have been training weekly in 15 various sports across the island since late January, culminating in the Games on Saturday.

Kids took part in a range of sports including badminton, netball, squash, football, table tennis, swimming, rugby and handball.

Posting on Facebook, the organisers said: ‘With the dust settling at the NSC and our other venues we just want to say a big thank you to our sponsors Sporting Club Isle of Man for your continued support and to all the coordinators, coaches and volunteers who make the whole event run smoothly.

‘Thank you also to the parents who have taxied the participants around since January. And finally a thank you and well done to all the stars of the show who took part.’

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan has also paid tribute to the 1,100 aspiring young sportspeople that took part in the huge event.

Mr Cannan said: ‘Big congratulations to all the young athletes who took part in such a memorable celebration of talent and camaraderie.

‘Your dedication to sportsmanship and teamwork was truly inspiring. Well done to each and every one of you.’

Daphne Caine MHK, Minister of Education, Sport and Culture also praise the event and explained why it is so important.

She said: 'It’s the biggest event of its kind in the Isle of Man and it’s great to see so many young people getting involved.

'Lifelong learning and sustainability are key objectives in our Island Plan, and the Sporting Club Manx Youth Games is a shining example of what the island’s community is capable of.’

Youngsters parade around at the start of the 2024 Manx Youth Games (Dave Kneale / Media IoM)
Education, Sport and Culture Minister Daphne Caine opening the Manx Youth Games (Dave Kneale / Media IoM)
Manx Youth Games mascot Odin The Raven high fives youngsters taking part (Dave Kneale / Media IoM)
Manx Youth Games mascot Odin the Raven with Lieutenant Governor John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer (Dave Kneale / Media IoM)
Youngsters taking part in girls' football at the Manx Youth Games (Dave Kneale / Media IoM)
One of the teams taking part in girls' football at the Manx Youth Games (Dave Kneale / Media IoM)
Youngsters taking part in handball at the NSC during the Manx Youth Games (Dave Kneale / Media IoM)
A basketball taking place during the Manx Youth Games (Dave Kneale / Media IoM)
Crown green bowling formed part of the Manx Youth Games (Dave Kneale / Media IoM)
Youngsters enjoyed a game of cricket during the Manx Youth Games (Dave Kneale / Media IoM)
A number of table tennis games were played during the Manx Youth Games (Dave Kneale / Media IoM)
Medals were handed out to the winners of various events during the Manx Youth Games (Dave Kneale / Media IoM)