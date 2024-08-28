Triskel Promotions are set to make a comeback with a ‘Band of Friends’ performance in January next year.
After more than 20 years staging some of the biggest names in music as well as the most promising up and coming acts, the looked to wind down its operations after a final ‘Last Dance’ show in April last year.
However, Triskel director Lenny Conroy has confirmed that another concert will be hosted in January next year.
The ‘Band of Friends’ will take to the Peel Centenary Centre on Tuesday, January 7 and Wednesday, January 8 2025, and will feature Gerry McAvoy, Brendan O’Neill and Davy Knowles.
Lenny said: ‘It seems only a brief curtain call since the closing, rambunctious bars of Bullfrog Blues were echoeing around the Gaiety Theatre, as Davy Knowles closed what was labelled Triskel’s Last Dance.
‘Yet there is talk of this not perhaps being the final chapter of the 22 years that Triskel has been providing top quality live shows!’
Tickets for Band of Friends go on sale on Thursday, September 5 at 12pm, and can be purchased by visiting triskelpromo.com.
Lenny has also suggested that another act could be in the pipeline for Triskel - English singer-songwriter Tom McRae.
He said: ‘I wanted him to perform in the Last Dance last year initially, but there was simply no way of getting him here without jeopardizing his spring tour.
‘I was disappointed as we have always kept in touch, but he has now announced his most ambitious autumn tour to date with some 40 shows.
‘I then contacted him to see if there was a possibility of him coming to the island amidst the already announced dates, and we settled on it being the last night of his “Étrange Hiver” tour.’
The exact date of Tom’s performance in the island is yet to be confirmed.