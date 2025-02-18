Edinburgh indie band, Wrest, is set to return to Peel in September with a second show in 18 months.
The band were first in the island to perform in front of a sell-out crowd at the Peel Centenary Centre in March last year, and will now be returning to the Sunset City for another performance at Peel Cathedral on Saturday, September 13.
Wrest have been touring Europe for the last few years and, with sold-out shows across Scotland and England, as well as Berlin, Hamburg and Dusseldorf, the band now has an international underground following.
The band consists of members Stewart Douglas on vocals and guitar, Stephen Whipp on lead guitar, Craig Robertson on bass and Jonny Tait on drums.
The newly announced gig in September has been put together by Triskel Promotions’ Lenny Conroy, who said: ‘The band have made a steady success since their early days of gigging.
‘Last August saw them headlining a sold out show at Glasgow Barrowlands, and now there are plans to play in their hometown at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall the month after this show in Peel.
‘Their show last March was spellbinding. They had just released their latest album to critical acclaim, and the audience were treated to some songs that had not even been finished, making the intimacy of the show all the more special.
‘Support for the evening will come from the band’s own supporting act Jim Wilson, as well as not so new kid on the block, local musician Colin Davidson, who has finally accumulated a delightful collection of personal songs that will be played for the first time live.’
The band’s most popular tracks are ‘Human’, ‘Second Wind’, ‘Adventurers’, ‘Bold’, and ‘The End of the World’.
Talking about the band, vocalist and guitarist Stewart Douglas commented: ‘The Scottish music scene is absolutely brimming with talent, with so many bands doing cool stuff.
‘It’s not a particularly easy scene to break through, and it’s very tightly controlled by one or two major promoters.
‘As a totally independent band, without industry support in Scotland, we’ve connected directly with people who like our music, rather than working through the traditional channels.
‘By taking our music to the world without asking for permission first, we’ve made our own luck in Scotland and beyond.’
Tickets for the September show go on sale on Thursday, February 20, and can be purchased by visiting https://www.tickettailor.com/triskel/events