A total of 377 muddy participants came together last weekend to complete the third Tough Mucka challenge.
Hosted by island charity Isle Listen, the event saw a large number of people attending to either spectate or participate in running, climbing, slipping and sliding around the fields of Ballakillowey.
Tom Cringle was the men’s winner of the longer 14km course, with a final time of 1 hour, 10 minutes and 19 seconds. The quickest woman of the 14km course was Sophie Acton (1 hour 25 minutes).
Euan Wylie was the winner of the shorter 8km course, finishing with a time of 49 minutes and 46 seconds - an impressive 6 minutes and 59 seconds less than second place Graham Furner.
Holly Sumner was the quickest of the women in the shorter course, with a time of 58 minutes 58 seconds.
All proceeds raised from the event will go to Isle Listen for therapy sessions, the charity’s in-school education programme, school holiday sessions and mental health resources for the island’s younger population.
Andrea Chambers, chief executive at Isle Listen, commented: ‘This was our third Tough Mucka, and we are delighted to see how it has grown as an event - it was another huge success for us this year.
‘The course presents a physical challenge for all who take part, and, as well as being a race that celebrates those who finish first, we also see the most amazing team spirit and support across all the participants, to ensure that everyone can make it through to the end.
‘It is an event that highlights resilience, team spirit and community support and that is why it is so special to us, reinforcing the early intervention work we do across the island’s schools.’