The three-piece band hails from Lancashire and is known for high-energy, all-live performances with no backing tracks. Each member - Adam Langmead (guitar), Rory O’Grady (bass) and Edd Langmead (drums) - shares lead vocals as well as harmonies.
Centenary Centre director Trevor Bougourd said the group brings ‘instant vibrancy to a room, even before they’ve played a note’.
He added: ‘We’ve rarely seen a band as interactive as these guys. All three are talented musicians with performing skills and surprises every step of the way. Their style for moving smoothly from one song to another is legendary. They segue seamlessly from indie to pop, then rock to punk – you will never know what’s coming next. You might be dancing to Arctic Monkeys one minute and Abba the next.’
Boomin’s live sets often include mash-ups and medleys that switch styles without pause. The band says its goal is to keep audiences engaged throughout the show, with themed sections and crowd participation. Past gigs have included festival slots, cruise ship residencies and tours across the UK and Europe.
The band has shared the stage with acts such as The Script, McFly, The Wanted and Scouting for Girls. Their debut album Original Junkie reached number 22 in the iTunes Rock Chart, and their follow-up releases have included both original songs and cover compilations.
In addition to performing at public concerts, Boomin have played at weddings, private parties and corporate events, building a reputation for mixing humour, spontaneity and musicianship. They describe their approach as delivering a ‘show’ rather than just a gig, with dance-offs, themed medleys and surprise moments often part of the performance.
Tickets for the Centenary Centre concert are priced at £20. They are available online at www.centenarycentre.com, or in person from Celtic Gold in Peel and OMA in Ramsey. Doors will open at 7pm.
Further information about the band, their music and tour dates can be found at www.boominband.co.uk.