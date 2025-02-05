A celebrated composition and songwriting workshop is set to take place on the island later this month.
The ‘Anyone Can Compose’ sessions, held by le of Man-based music school Harmony International, returns for 2025 following a similar event last year.
The two-day workshop will be held on February 15 and 16 at the Kensington Arts Centre in Douglas.
Led by renowned UK vocalist, clarinettist, and composer Aga Serugo-Lugo, the activities will run from 9am to 3pm each day.
A spokesperson for Harmony International said the sessions are designed for musicians, vocalists, and music lovers of all skill levels and reflects the group’s mission to promote inclusivity in the arts.
This year’s event offers both in-person and live-stream options, designed to help participants from around the world to engage in a creative and collaborative learning experience.
According to the school, the workshop aims to demystify the art of composition, providing attendees with a supportive environment to develop musical ideas, build confidence, and explore their creative potential.
Serugo-Lugo, known for his dynamic and engaging teaching style, will lead participants through a series of hands-on activities designed to inspire original compositions.
Harmony International is a music school was founded in August 2008 by Sandra Oberoi, a music educator, and singer with international performance and teaching experience.
Starting with three students, the school rapidly grew to support the learning of over one hundred students within a few months of opening and has since invested in the musical growth of thousands of students, many of whom are making waves on an international stage.
Sandra said: ‘Simply, it’s exactly what it says on the tin: Anyone Can Compose.
‘We truly believe that anyone can tell their personal stories through music. Aga demonstrated this brilliantly last year.’
Participants who attended the 2024 workshop provided feedback on the sessions, praising the event for its interactive approach.
One said: ‘I had a brilliant two days. Aga was amazing. It’s always easier to learn when you’re enjoying yourself.’
Another, Matthew, added: ‘I loved how interactive it was. We got to create and share—rather than just sit and listen like a lecture.’
Chris, a first-time attendee last year, added: ‘I’ve never done anything like this in my life! It was wonderful.’
The workshop is open to anyone seeking fresh musical inspiration, whether they are experienced musicians or complete beginners, and focuses on creativity and collaboration.