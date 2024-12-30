The Isle of Man’s baton twirlers achieved ‘great success’ both individually and as a team throughout 2024.
The competing began back in May, when eight athletes travelled to London to compete in the ‘UK National Final Championships’.
Henry Slevin, Emily Slevin, Faiyth Challenor, Emily Challenor, Maisie Belcher-Smith, Aalish Watterson, Aalish Moore and Caleb Corfield all competed and brought home between them 26 top seven placings, with seven of these podium places.
Then, in the following month, three competitors - Emily Challenor, Faiyth Challenor and Maisie Belcher-Smith - represented the island in the UK Open and the Dutch Open in the Netherlands.
The UK Open, held in London, saw them bring home between them seven top seven placings, with four of these being podium places.
Meanwhile, Faiyth gained the UK Open Championship title for her individual event, while both Emily and Faiyth gained the title of ‘UK Open Champions’ with their pair event.
At the Dutch Open, the three athletes brought home 11 top 12 placings in some large sections, including Maisie having a huge 36 people in her section and placing 12th overall.
Emily and Faiyth also continued to impress, becoming ‘International Gold Medal Champions’ for their pair event to add to their UK title.
Katie Challenor, a coach of the island’s baton twirlers, commented: ‘The three girls competed with such grace and determination, and certainly held the Manx flag high.
‘As well as this, our island had an amazing 17 athletes travel to London to compete at the “Foundation Cup”. In total, they brought home 23 top seven places and seven individual champions. A special mention should go to both Emily Slevin and Faiyth Challenor for gaining outstanding champion awards.
‘As well as individuals, we also had team events. Rushen Twirlers Pre-Juvenile Pom team came home with a team champion title, which was outstanding to see at such a young age, competing for the first time in the UK.
‘Our Island Squad team also brought home Senior Pom team Silver medals plus Junior Baton team champions!
‘Well done to all of our island Baton twirlers for all of this years off-island success and doing the Isle of Man proud.’
The full list of baton twirlers who competed in 2024 includes: Henry Slevin, Emily Slevin, Emily Challenor, Faiyth Challenor, Maisie Belcher-Smith, Aalish Moore, Caleb Corfield, Georgia Mitchell, Clare Taylor, Amelia Fox, Hattie Vernon, Aalish Smithers, Kaitlin Cooil, Penny Gale, Piper Dawson-Clarke, Isla Corrin and Charlotte Posthethwaite.