The Isle of Man Arts Council has announced its upcoming 2025 ‘Summer Season of Music’.
As part of the ‘Arts in the Arcade’ initiative in the Villa Marina Arcade, more than 30 free concerts are set to run through June, July and August, featuring performances by local brass bands and the Mighty Wurlitzer organ.
A total of 2,210 people attended the concerts over the summer period in 2024, and this year the Arts Council are ‘hoping even more’ will visit the Arcade to enjoy the free music and entertainment.
The summer concerts originally took place in the Sea Terminal in 1995 and have taken place in the Villa Marina Arcade since 2009.
This 30th year of concerts will feature performances from some of the island’s most well-known brass bands, with lunchtime concerts with the Mighty Wurlitzer organ being played by local and visiting organists.
The Summer Season of Music welcomes the island’s brass bands to the stage during June, July, August on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and Sunday afternoons.
All concerts are free to attend, and will start at 7.30pm in the evening with doors opening at 7pm, and 3pm in the afternoon with doors opening at 2.30pm.
The lunchtime Wurlitzer concerts also return on Wednesdays throughout June, July and August at 1pm.
Chair of the Isle of Man Arts Council, Sarah Maltby, said: ‘The continued development of our long running Summer Music Series is a great opportunity for the whole community to freely enjoy the arts in an iconic venue situated in the very heart of the cultural area.’
The concert series will begin with a performance from Ramsey Town Band on Tuesday, June 10 at 7.30pm.
For more information, you can contact [email protected] or go to the Isle of Man Arts Council website at www.iomarts.com.