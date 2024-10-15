The Isle of Man Arts Council has launched a new arts graduate intern project titled ‘Music Pathways – Exploring the Modern Music Industry’.
The free weekly sessions, which will be led by arts graduate and musician Callum Rowe, will look to offer students an insight into the music industry.
A spokesperson from the Isle of Man Arts Council said: ‘We are pleased to announce our latest arts graduate intern project, inviting local GCSE and A-Level music students to apply for free sessions that will help them gain perspective on the wide range of work available in the modern music industry, both on and off stage.
‘This project looks to inspire a new wave of local musicians and to offer a fresh look on music as a viable career, not just a hobby.’
The sessions will begin on Monday, November 4 from 7pm to 8.30pm at Kensington Arts in Douglas.
From January 2025, there will also be monthly sessions for anyone in the wider community wishing to attend, with guest talks from international musicians and professionals inside the modern music industry.
Session leader and arts graduate intern Callum said: ‘I’m very grateful to have the chance to use my experience to contribute to music education opportunities in the island.
‘I hope that these new sessions will equip our creative community with the knowledge necessary to succeed in their musical endeavours’.
Chair of the Isle of Man Arts Council, Sarah Maltby MHK, commented: ‘It is great to see former Arts Council student award winner Callum Rowe returning as our arts graduate intern to pass on his knowledge, and we hope that this opportunity will be taken up straight away by young musicians in the island.’
More information on the sessions can be found by visiting https://iomarts.com/.../arts-graduate-intern-project...