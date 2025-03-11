The Isle of Man Arts Council has announced five new public sessions as part of its Arts Graduate Intern Project.
The project is titled ‘Music Pathways: Exploring The Modern Industry’ and will feature a mix of guest question and answer and information sessions.
The sessions will be led by current Arts Graduate intern Callum Rowe, who is a working musician and graduate of the prestigious Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester.
They will also feature guest speakers including Charlie Barnes (Bastille, original recording artist), Lenny Conroy (Triskel Promotions) and Chris Larcombe (OMA/Top Dawg Entertainment).
Each speaker will follow the theme of reflecting on various roles within the modern music industry.
A spokesperson from the Isle of Man Arts Council said: ‘Aimed at GCSE and A-level students, this project aims to bridge the gap between academic study and real-world experience, providing participants with the tools and insights needed to succeed both on and off the stage.
‘The project also aims to encourage participants to consider exploring offstage careers, ensuring they understand the broad scope of opportunities available. The music industry is more than just performance.
‘While many aspire to be in the spotlight as performers, whether creating original works, performing sessions, or playing at functions, there are a multitude of other essential roles that contribute to the industry's ecosystem.
‘One key area the project will explore is the dynamic shift in the music industry concerning record labels. Traditionally, big record labels dominated the industry, offering artists platforms for promotion, distribution and revenue.
‘However, with the rise of independent labels and the increasing number of artists opting to release music independently, the landscape is changing.’
The new sessions will run fortnightly from next Monday, March 17 from 7.30pm to 9pm at Kensington Arts Centre in Douglas.
To find out more and book free tickets, you can do so by visiting https://www.iomarts.com/news/isle-of-man-arts-council-launch-new-public-sessions-for-arts-graduate-intern-project