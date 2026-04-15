The Isle of Man Arts Council has announced applications are open for its 2026-27 student bursaries, aimed at supporting individuals pursuing education in the arts.
Up to six bursaries will be awarded, each worth £10,000 over the duration of a recipient’s course.
The bursaries available this year include a number of named awards. The ‘Jonathan Gollow Bursaries for Music and Performing Arts’ honour the late music promoter Jonathan ‘Jonno’ Gollow, a former member of the Arts Council.
Meanwhile, the ‘Norman Sayle Bursaries for Visual Art and Literature’ commemorate Norman Sayle, a noted Manx artist and educator who also served on the Council.
In addition, ‘Isle of Man Arts Council Bursaries’ are available for students whose personal circumstances may otherwise limit their ability to pursue studies in the arts.
Chair of the Isle of Man Arts Council, Sarah Maltby MHK, said: ‘The Isle of Man Arts Council is delighted to support Manx students as they further their studies within the arts.
‘There is such talent amongst our young people, and it is hoped that these will make a real difference to the future of the recipients within the arts and creative industries.’
Applications must be submitted via the Arts Council’s website and will close on Friday, July 17, 2026. Successful applicants will be notified following a Council meeting scheduled for Friday, August 7.
The Arts Council has confirmed these bursaries are separate from maintenance awards administered through Student Awards at the Department of Education, Sport and Culture.
Further information and application forms are available on the Arts Council website.