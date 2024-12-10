Jade Boylan, a local artist and designer, has been the arts and engagement officer at the Isle of Man Arts Council since her appointment in August.
Jade considers herself to be a lover of cinema (a ‘cinephile’, if you wish) and so here, she picks her top 10 favourite movies.
The Blues Brothers (1980, directed by John Landis)
This is a film I was aware of for years before I ever actually saw it, because my family would quote it all the time and I grew up listening to a lot of classic Blues music thanks to my mum, Joy. It became an instant favourite and it’s still one of my main comfort movies to this day.
The Red Shoes (1948, Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger)
The Red Shoes is a dazzling technicolour take on creative obsession and how artists almost always have to suffer for their art.
The Shining (1980, Stanley Kubrick)
There’s something about the unsettling visuals of The Shining that keeps me coming back over and over again. I also own a dress, a scarf, a bag and a phone case all in the iconic hexagon hallway carpet print because I love it so much.
The Fall (2006, Tarsem Singh)
Undoubtedly one of the most visually stunning films I’ve ever seen (and I’ve seen a LOT of films). Everything about it is a visual feast, from the exquisite artistry of the costumes by Eiko Ishioka to the stunning international locations used throughout.
Young Frankenstein (1974, Mel Brooks)
This film is so endlessly quotable and always makes me laugh, no matter how many times I watch it. Gene Wilder as Dr Frankenstein is perfect.
The Silence of The Lambs (1991, Jonathan Demme)
This film came out the year I was born and like many horror films, I watched it way too young. I was immediately fascinated by Hannibal Lecter. He is still one of my favourite fictional characters and I rewatch this film at least two or three times a year.
Metropolis (1927, Fritz Lang)
My dad, Frank, took me to see this as a kid and I remember being blown away by the scope and scale of it. We wouldn’t have the iconic visuals of Blade Runner and Star Wars without Metropolis.
Pan’s Labyrinth (2006, Guillermo del Toro)
I’ve seen every del Toro film but this is still my favourite. The darkest of dark fairy tales, a lush fantasy filled with magical realism. The practical effects, animatronics and prosthetic make-up used throughout this film are absolutely incredible.
Ikiru (1952, Akira Kurosawa)
This is one of those films that changes your outlook on life. I adore Kurosawa’s work in general, but Ikiru is the one I think about the most. If you don’t like subtitles or black and white films, there’s also a very good 2022 remake called ‘Living’.
Tenet (2020, Christopher Nolan)
Most people’s favourite Nolan films are Interstellar or Inception, but I still maintain that Tenet is a misunderstood Nolan masterpiece. It’s gorgeous from start to finish and deserves a lot more recognition.