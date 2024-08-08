The Isle of Man Arts Council has appointed Jade Boylan as its new ‘arts engagement officer’.
A spokesperson from the Arts Council said: ‘Jade is a local artist and designer who will already be familiar to many island creatives in her capacity as a long active member of the Manx creative community, as well as being a former member of the Arts Council.
‘With a professional background in fine art and digital illustration as well as a keen interest in film, literature, theatre, fashion, music and the visual arts, Jade also brings over a decade of experience in social media management, graphic design and content creation to the arts development team.’
Talking about the appointment, Jade said: ‘I’m really excited to get started in my new role for the Arts Council, helping to support the thriving local creative community, enabling emerging artists to develop their creative potential and continuing to promote the arts.’