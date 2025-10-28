The Isle of Man Baton Twirling Squad has returned from a successful weekend in Bournemouth with six national championship titles.
The squad took part in the United Twirl England Baton Twirling Team Championships, competing in a range of team and individual categories against groups from across the UK.
Formed after island-wide auditions in July, the squad brings together athletes from Douglas Baton Twirlers, Northern Spirit and Rushen Twirlers, as well as several independent performers. Coaches and choreographers Emily and Katie Challenor led the team, which had just three months of training before the competition.
Their results included national titles in the Senior Freestyle, Senior Twirl, Junior Pom, Juvenile Pom, Junior Dance and Team Medley sections. The Juvenile Dance Team took silver, while Faiyth Challenor and Maisie Belcher-Smith also claimed silver in the duet category.
The squad members are Henry and Emily Slevin (both 20), Faiyth Challenor (19), Aalish Moore (16), Caleb Corfield (15), Maisie Belcher-Smith (14), Keisha Newton (15), Kianna Newton (13), Charlotte Postlethwaite (10), Isla Corrin (9), Penelope Swales (8), Isla-Mai Brew (10), Megan Bush (11) and Gabriella Finch (12).
A spokesperson for the squad said they were ‘delighted’ with the results and thanked local sponsors MBS Joinery, Hansard, Castletown Ale Drinkers’ Society and Swept Clean Road Sweeping Services for their support.
‘Well done to all athletes who have represented the island and their local twirling clubs, you have been outstanding,’ added the spokesperson.
Rushen Twirlers also enjoyed success at the National Majorette Championships in Blackpool on the same weekend.