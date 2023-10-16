Breast cancer survivors will step out on to the catwalk at the Villa Marina’s Royal Hall tomorrow (Friday) for Fashion for Life,
The show, choreographed by Sonia Callin, brings together fashion, cabaret and live music from David Holland’s Awesome Party Band.
Given that it’s hosted by Dot Tilbury and Geoff Corkish, comedy is also guaranteed.
The event is in aid of Isle of Man Breast Care and Breast Cancer Now.
Sharon Maddrell of Isle of Man Breast Care told Island Life: ‘Fashion for Life is all about life after breast cancer and raising awareness.
‘Patients often lose all their confidence after sometimes debilitating chemotherapy, hair loss and anxiety.
‘Taking part brings all the models, together, supporting each other and to show that you can come out the other side of breast cancer with a new lust for life. We are all ages, shapes and sizes, and that’s what makes it special. Also of course we have Bruno Barton modelling, reminding everyone that men get breast cancer too.’
She added: ‘Stepping out on the catwalk in front of almost 1,000 people is the bravest thing most of us will ever do.’
Weekly rehearsals have been taking place since the beginning of August for this year’s show, the theme of which is Fashion for Life Goes to the Movies. All the music is songs from films played live by the Awesome Party Band. David Artus and Gary Chatel also feature again.
The clothes are provided by Marks and Spencer.
The show is dedicated to Suzie Kelly and Beth Ellis, two Fashion for Life models who have died since the last show in 2021.
‘It’s a fabulous evening, both uplifting and emotional, as we all probably know someone affected by cancer,’ Sharon said.
Isle of Man Breast Care has been supporting breast cancer patients in the island, emotionally, practically and financially since 1997.
Breast Cancer Now Isle of Man is a Manx registered charity raising awareness of breast cancer and raising funds for the disease through research and support.
A few tickets (£20) were available as the Manx Independent went to press. See www.villagaiety.com
Sharon thanked all the businesses and individuals who made the show possible.