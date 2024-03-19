Megaslam Wrestling is coming back next month with its Mega Event. Organisers say they are bringing an impressive line-up with ‘unforgettable characters’ appearing from across the world. For the first time, the event will also feature the Megaslam Ladies.
An array of talented international stars who have performed in world class venues will be showing off their wrestling skills when they come to the Villa Marina on Wednesday, April 3.
A spokesman for Megaslam said: ‘This is a year-round touring show which visits every area of the UK plus tours in Ireland and the Isle of Man.
‘We have been bringing our event to the Isle of Man for many years and the venue is always completely packed out. The audience love it, so there was no hesitation in bringing our extra special Mega Event to the island.
‘We will be bringing our biggest ever line up to the Villa in a two-hour Mega show that will have something for everyone.’
Megaslam is a no ordinary wrestling show and offers a entertainment for all the family. Two teams will be facing off on the night as Team Nasty battle it out with Team Megaslam. The show will feature the Megaslam Ladies for the very first time with Angel Hayze and Miss Harley in the ring.
Team Nasty will be captained by New Zealand’s Maori Warrior NIWA alongside heavy hitter Spike Savage, Scotland’s BT Gunn and more.
Fan favourites Team Megaslam will be captained by the ultra-popular ‘Derek’ who organisers say is the most popular character on its crew.
The spokesman said: ‘Derek is loved everywhere. Everywhere we go fans have signs in the crowd. He’s not the biggest in stature so he is a true underdog and the fans love that.’
Derek will be bringing a strong team with him including heavyweight ‘Action Man’ Stixx, popular Lancashire star Joey Hayes and Wiltshire’s Ripper Reed, fresh from a tour of Japan.
Matches will include the one-on-one challenge, a tag team spectacular and a special Main Event to be announced on the evening.
The Megaslam spokesman added: ‘We cannot wait to return to the Isle of Man. The crowds are always extremely vocal and this will be the biggest Megaslam event to date on the island. Let’s create some family memories that will last a lifetime.’
Children will be invited to stay behind after the event and get autographs and photos with the Team Megaslam stars.