The Isle of Man's very first Chilli and BBQ Festival will fire up Castletown Square this weekend, promising a day packed with spicy treats, culinary demonstrations, live music, and family fun.
Organised by Fire Island Chilli Farm in collaboration with Visit Castletown and supported by The Domestic Event Fund, the festival kicks off at 2pm on Saturday and offers free entry to all visitors.
The festival will showcase some of the island's best street food vendors, each bringing their unique flavours with a spicy twist.
Attendees can explore the Street Market, where they can find a wide array of chilli-inspired products to spice up their kitchen cupboards.
From chilli salts and jams to hot sauces, condiments, and even spicy brownies and fudge, there's something for every palate.
For those looking to cool down, Davison's will offer their signature chilli ice cream to provide a refreshing respite from the heat.
Food enthusiasts eager to learn new grilling and BBQ techniques are in for a treat.
The festival will feature special demonstrations and Q&A sessions with experts including Sam Levi of Smoky Sam’s BBQ, Hawkins BBQ, and Tia Ollies, who will share tips on creating perfect Tex-Mex BBQ sides.
Whether you're a seasoned cook or a BBQ novice, there's plenty to learn from the experts.
For those looking for a bit of competition, the festival offers spicy challenges for the brave-hearted.
Pico’s Hot Wings Heroes will test participants' heat tolerance, while the Fire Island Chilli Eating Competition promises to crown the Ultimate Chilli Champion.
This event, not for the faint of heart, will see participants face off against Young Farmers and fellow spice enthusiasts in a battle of heat endurance.
Music lovers can enjoy live performances throughout the day, with sets from Alex Harris, Terrance George, and Jamie Blackburn.
The festival will conclude with a headline performance by The Cal Rowe Band at 9pm.
To make the festival accessible to residents across the island, free buses will run from Peel Town Hall at 1:30pm and Ramsey Bus Station at 1pm, returning at 9pm.
Organisers say that their aim is to ensure the festival is budget-friendly, with affordable menu options available, ensuring everyone can join in the fun without worrying about costs.