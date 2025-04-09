Two island creatives have collaborated to release a new book based on the folklore of the Isle of Man.
Written and researched by Caitlyn Fairbairn and illustrated by Juan Ashlish, the new book is titled 'An Illustrated Guide to the Folklore of the Isle of Man', and will release in island shops next Wednesday, April 16.
The book details the creatures, figures, places and traditions that feature in Manx folklore, ranging from little lucky pigs, viking legends, gods, saints, the spooky and the sweet.
Each story entry also features its own full page illustration.
Asked what made them decide to put the book together, Juan commented: ‘We felt there was a gap in current Manx folklore literature, and we wanted to create something that really brought Manx folklore to life.
‘The book has been written by Caitlyn, who handled the research too. We collaborated together, with me handling the illustrations and design.
‘Caitlyn started researching and writing the book towards the end of last year, but the majority of it was written and illustrated over the past five months.
‘The research took a lot of time as there are many old and obscure books with anecdotes of Manx folklore spread between them.
‘I ended the book with an injured hand from all the time I spent drawing the illustrations!’
Talking about her favourite story within the book, Caitlyn said: ‘The section on King Magnus Barefoot is a highlight.
‘There is a really good tale in the book involving his dirty shoes and the King of Ireland, that was originally written in the Chronicles of Mann.’
Juan added: ‘My favourite is the section on the Fairies because I like a little mischief and that kind of sarcastic creature.
‘Gef the Mongoose also features, as it is one of the island's more famous folklore creatures. We share a bit about his story and background, as well as some of his antics and abilities.’
The new book has been brewing since both Caitlyn and Juan were younger, with both of them having a keen interest in Manx folklore and legends.
Caitlyn is Manx, has an A level in Manx language and used to be involved in Manx music as a violinist, while Juan has always had an interest in folklore - specifically myths and legends.
‘I love how you can find the same tales in different places around the world with apparently no connection,’ he said.
An ‘Illustrated Guide to the Folklore of the Isle of Man’ will have a special book launch event on Wednesday, April 16 from 5pm to 6.30pm at the Santander Work Café in Douglas.
The book will be available to purchase in Douglas at The Book Company, Waterstones, and Mostly Manx (opposite Adventurer's Tavern). In Ramsey, it will be available in the Pink Seaweed gallery.
It can also now be pre-ordered on Caitlyn and Juan’s website (https://ashlishaalin.com/) along with prints of the illustrations, and both can be shipped internationally.