An Isle of Man entertainment complex has announced measures to address unwelcome audience chatter during performances.
The move comes after complaints at a recent concert at the Villa Marina in Douglas.
Concerns were raised following Paolo Nutini’s gig in August 2024, when some of those in attendance said persistent talking disrupted the show.
One audience member wrote on social media: ‘It was an amazing gig, but I must admit some of my enjoyment was marred with the constant loud chatter and laughter from behind and to the right of us. It is rude and disrespectful when an artist is performing to have conversations. If I felt the need to have a conversation with a friend, I would take it outside.’
In response, VillaGaiety issued a reminder for fans to be considerate ahead of Squeeze’s Royal Hall performance later that week. The venue said its aim was to preserve the experience for both artists and audiences.
The issue has now been raised in Tynwald.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse asked Education, Sport and Culture Minister Daphne Caine what steps were being taken to address the problem.
Mrs Caine said: ‘VillaGaiety is in the process of introducing operational adjustments to promote audience awareness regarding the impact of conversations during performances for both audience members and performers.
‘The VillaGaiety team are exploring the feasibility of introducing a sound recording to be played prior to the start of live performances to remind audiences to limit conversation inside the Royal Hall. There will also be increased security staff presence for specific high-capacity events to help mitigate against such instances.’
She added that audience feedback is being monitored through post-event surveys sent to ticket holders.
‘It is hoped that these planned operational adjustments will have a positive impact,’ Mrs Caine said.