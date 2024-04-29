Manx music students were handed a treat after local guitar hero Davy Knowles paid them a visit.
The University College Isle of Man (UCM) students enjoyed a visit from the island born guitarist at Kensington Arts Centre, where they were able to ask questions and experience a live performance from the musician.
Davy is a blues guitarist and singer known for his impressive solo career and involvement in local band Back Door Slam. His visit to UCM provided a unique opportunity for students to learn from an experienced musician who has carved an exciting career in the music industry.
As well as an exciting session playing alongside Davy, students participated in an interactive Q&A session, where Davy shared his experiences as a professional musician, his creative process and insights into the music industry. Davy also offered advice and tips for entering into the creative industry and words of encouragement to inspire the students.
Reflecting on his visit, Davy said he enjoyed connecting with the next generation of musicians at UCM.
He said: ‘It's always a pleasure to share my passion for music with eager young minds. The talent and enthusiasm displayed by the students at UCM was great to see and I look forward to seeing how their musical journeys continue.’
Melanie Clague, Head of the Creative and Leisure Industries faculty added: ‘A huge thank you to Davy for sparing his time and expertise to meet with our students. It was a great opportunity for our budding musicians.
‘Having the chance to ask questions and learn from someone who started their career on the Island and has gone on to international success, provides a source of inspiration that they too can achieve their dreams.’
The session took place at Kensington Arts Centre, home of ‘Sound Check’, a space which nurtures and promotes the island’s musicians.