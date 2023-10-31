Regular large-scale music events aimed at boosting business in the north get under way this month.
Ultimate Productions, managed by Justin McMullin of ELS, will stage four big events a year at the old film studio building at Mountain View Innovation Centre, in Ramsey.
Saturday Night LIVE will be launched on Saturday, November 18 with Elton John tribute Rocket Max along with support from two island acts, Nathan Thompson and Sunset Jet.
Justin said: ‘We want to do at least four big events throughout the year. I don’t think there is any scope to do more than that given all of the other live music events that are on at other venues etc.
‘We also want to have a complete mix of entertainment for all the family and not just for the musos.’
He added: ‘We have some fab ideas in the planning and really hope people will get behind the new idea as it has a wide impact on the local economy of Ramsey by driving footfall into the town before and after the event. And we already have a number of discount offers for hotels and restaurants in Ramsey for those looking for a staycation style night out.
‘We want to offer something really different and special each time so that there is an alternative to having to travel to Douglas for a night of entertainment on a big scale.’
More than £500,000 worth of technical production equipment is being supplied by ELS and the set up will feature a large 10m stage, the very latest in entertainment lighting technology, a state of the art PA system, two 5m wide LED screens either side of the stage and live broadcast cameras which will show every angle of the concert.
They have set the capacity at 900 and shows will be mainly standing with a limited amount of seating around the outside.
The venue has ample on-site parking and is fully accessible to people with disabilities. A shuttlebus service will run between Ramsey bus station and the venue.
Justin said: ‘We’ve been wanting to do something big for quite some time as we are normally sat waiting for other people to hire our services and take the risk of putting the event on but as things have got progressively tighter from a cost point of view it was obvious that we needed to act and start putting on and promoting our own live music events.
‘This allows us to have control over the quality as well which is really important to our brand and image as we are renowned for doing things properly and going the extra mile to ensure that our events equal the quality and scale of production that you’d find off-island.’
The venue was launched with a TT preview show, Road to 2023, in April. The live TV broadcast style show was similar to how Top Gear was filmed many years ago in an aircraft hangar. It featured three hosts and several top TT riders.
Justin said: ‘It really was a special night and this made us realise how good the venue was for such events where by you get a nice big blank canvas and can literally turn it into anything you want.’
Nathan Thompson will be first on stage on November 18 with an acoustic set. He will be followed by Sunset Jet and then the headline act.
Max performs as Elton worldwide and the show features live piano playing using a replica of Elton’s signature grand piano.
There will be a fully licensed bar subject to licensing approval next week, run by the same team behind the Bushy’s TT village, Key Bar Events. The show is for adults only but it is hoped some future events will be aimed at families.
Tickets are available through the Saturday Night LIVE Facebook page www.facebook.com/snliom or from buytickets.at/ultimateproductions