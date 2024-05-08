A funny and moving play to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings will be performed by the Rushen Players later this month.
‘Le Grand Return’ by Alan Stockdill is inspired by a true story and is set in 1994, during the 50th anniversary of D Day.
This charming and gentle comedy is a tale of three old soldiers Tommy, Alf and Edwin now incarcerated in an old folks home, who hatch a plot to escape the home and get the three of them to Normandy.
Tommy wants to head to France to visit the grave of George, his comrade-in arms and best pal, who died during the first weeks of the Normandy landings.
There is much lively banter and dry humour between the three old soldiers as they plan their escape and the subsequent adventures they embark on. But among all the fun and laughter, there will be also be plenty of tears as the moving and powerful individual tales unfold.
The play will be directed by Catie Angus, with Graham Roberts as Tommy, Robert Clayton playing Alf and Juan Bridson as Edwin. They are supported by three bossy women in the form of Matron, played by Sharon Roberts, the customs officer performed by Julia Moon and Adrienne Sanderson as Yvette
A spokesman for the Rushen Players said: ‘We are all enjoying every moment of rehearsals!’
The play, described as ‘Last of the Summer Wine meets The Great Escape’ will be held at the Erin Arts Centre in Port Erin on Thursday, May 16th, Friday, May 17th and Saturday, May 18th starting at 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 and £2.00 for under 18s.