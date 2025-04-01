Island band Call Me Amour are set to rekindle their sponsorship with Manx TT rider Dave Rigby ahead of this year’s races.
The group consists of Geoff Murphy (guitarist from Douglas), Harry Radford (singer from Douglas), Danny Hall (drummer from Chester) and Arran Lomax (bass player from Liverpool).
Primarily a rock band, ‘Call Me Amour’ also perform a wide variety of music such as drum n’ bass, EDM, pop and rap, which they incorporate into their songs.
The band also sponsored Dave last year, with ‘Call Me Amour’ lettering printed on his BMW Superbike.
Commenting on the sponsorship, Dave said: ‘As the excitement builds around the TT, I find myself reflecting on a journey that has come full circle - one that I never could have predicted but am incredibly proud of.
‘This year, the extremely talented local band Call Me Amour will be sponsoring me, a moment that fills me with immense pride and gratitude.
‘I have had the privilege of knowing Harry Radford, the front-man of the band, since I was 18 years old. Watching him and his band rise to prominence over the years has been nothing short of inspiring.
‘The dedication, passion, and hard work they’ve put into their music has paid off in ways that are a testament to their creative talent.
‘As I prepare for the upcoming TT, I am reminded of how far both Harry and I have come and how important it is to support local talent, whether it’s in music or motorsport.
‘The Isle of Man has such a rich history of nurturing both musical and sporting excellence, and this sponsorship represents the best of both worlds coming together.’
As well as the sponsorship with Dave Rigby, the band are also set to embark on a new four-day tour across the UK.
Call Me Amour will be the main support for the return of Elliot Minor, who had a string of top 40 singles between 2007 and 2010.
Three out of the five shows are already sold out, and they will take place in locations such as Edinburgh, York, Manchester, Birmingham and London.
A spokesperson from the band commented: ‘The band are returning to a few well known venues across the UK and we are also enjoying our debut performances in the Liquid Rooms in Edinburgh and KOKO in London.
‘This comes ahead of our first headlining tour of Europe and the UK later this year in November.
‘2025 looks set to be our biggest year yet.’
Call Me Amour were also recently recognised as the ‘breakthrough artist’ in February by Amazon Music.
The group’s recognition by Amazon led to a billboard of the band being put up in Leicester Square, London.
Band member Geoff Murphy said: ‘The billboard in Leicester Square is a very prestigious accolade and to see our band and our photo up there is crazy.
‘We’ve worked hard to get to this level and to have that recognition from them is an amazing feeling and achievement.’