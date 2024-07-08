Douglas is gearing up for a vibrant celebration as the first ever North Quay Festival takes over on Saturday, July 20.
The eagerly-anticipated event will feature the Isle of Man TT Trackside stage, including a state-of-the-art sound system.
North Quay is already bustling with activity thanks to a big screen set up for watching the 2024 European Championships.
The festival organisers, Douglas City Council, Department for Enterprise and Heron and Brearley, aim to build on this lively atmosphere, creating a street party vibe filled with the cream of local musical talent. The event will commence around 1pm with the Big Wheel Blues band, the vanguard of the Blues festival for many years.
There will then be afternoon blues based performances by the melodic ensemble ‘Et Al ‘ followed by the return of the legendary Bus Pass Blues band.
The afternoons proceedings will be headlined by the Heinrich Manoeuvre.
After a break the evenings entertainment will kick off with a jazzy Latin acoustic set by the dynamic duo Lauren & Carlos.
Thereafter the renowned Han FX will entertain crowds.
Local singer and guitarist Trevor Shimmin will then perform a set of standards and Manx jazz stalwarts will perform a lively new set.
Organisers have said the evening will conclude with a headline performance by a popular band to be announced. Admission to the festival is free, with all funds raised going to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), celebrating 200 years of service.
An RNLI stall and gazebo will be available, offering a variety of gifts for the little ones.