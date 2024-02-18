This year’s Full Moon Festival will be returning to Rosehill Farm in June.
The family-friendly event is back and it’s bigger and better than ever with a packed schedule of performers and activities for all ages.
Organiser Scott Bradshaw said: ‘After a really successful first year we have done what we promised and added lots of things for 2024. We have added a wellness area, with the Manx Ice Man doing his ice bath thing, and breathing classes, and kids’ and adults’ yoga, hosted by Heidi Danaher.
‘We have gone from five music areas to seven and will have around 150 artists performing over the three days.
‘The dates are June 28, 29 and 30 and the venue is once again RoseHill Farm on Richmond Hill.’
Switched on Entertainments will be providing rides and activities for the children who will also be able to take part in school sports day style races, a fun run, music workshop, a Spinnin Vannin Workshop and a football tournament.
As with last year, all of the kids’ entertainment is included in the ticket price.
The music kicks off on the Friday night on the Best Cars’ main stage with Croteau, one of last year’s introducing bands, followed by tribute bands Red Hot Chilli Yessirs, System of a Dhoon and Kinrage. Closing the main stage will be Full Moon’s own DJ Lee John who is flying in again and playing a few times in different tents.
Saturday starts with another brilliant junior band, followed by the some of the UK bands who have come over for the event: Ideal Forgery, 3 Million, Dirty Birtie and the Sherberts and Bahuki. The highlight will be Callmeamour, just back from a month long European tour, making a rare appearance in the island.
They are followed by DJ Neil Cowie and saxophonist Sammy J, then the last of the international acts, GW Harrison.
Scott said: ‘GW plays all over the world, and is not long back from Vegas where he played with Fat Boy Slim and Clapton. He is a good friend of mine from Ibiza and we are really lucky to have such a huge current name coming to our island.’
Scott went on: ‘On Sunday we have something very different: an Oompah Band with the full show and drinking games to get everyone warmed up, then the delightful Biskee Brisht with the Motherfunkers closing the live music.
‘Once again we will be finishing with a two-hour silent disco which was one of the highlights of last year’s event.
‘Fancy dress themes will be announced very soon and we encourage everyone to get involved, some of the outfits last year were just incredible.’
A new addition to the festival this year will be the Market Tent which will be showcasing lots of small traders and of course there will be some fantastic local food vendors.
Day tickets and weekend camping tickets are available along with glamping teepees and free minibuses to and from Mad Jacks for all Saturday attendees.
For the full line-up and everything else you need to know about the festival visit www.thefullmoonfestival.co.uk.