More than 150 events have been supported by Business Isle of Man’s Domestic Event Fund in the past year, helping to attract nearly 70,000 visitors to communities across the island, according to statistics released by the Isle of Man Government.
The government-backed fund, which was launched in 2020 to help the events sector recover from the pandemic, continues to support local authorities and event organisers by covering up to 80% of eligible costs. Its aim is to encourage economic activity by boosting footfall in local areas and increasing spending with surrounding businesses.
Over the last 12 months, the core Domestic Event Fund has approved support for 23 events, providing over £82,000 in funding and generating an estimated 57,000 visitors.
Notable events supported include the Douglas City Day Drone Show, Fire Island Chilli & BBQ Festival, Euro 2024 Big Screen on the North Quay, RamseyFest - Radio Caroline North Weekend and Peel Carnival.
Douglas City Council, which hosted the drone show, praised the partnership approach and strong public turnout.
A spokesperson said: ‘It was extremely heartening to see an estimated 5,000 residents come out to watch the show and share such positive feedback. The sight of more than 120 drones forming images that captured the essence of Douglas and the Isle of Man will be remembered for years to come.’
In addition to the core fund, the Winter Event Scheme—an extension of the Domestic Event Fund—was reintroduced between November 2024 and March 2025. It supported 138 events across the hospitality, leisure and retail sectors, offering £49,000 in funding and generating a potential footfall of 13,000 during the quieter winter trading period.
One of the beneficiaries was Mad Jack’s, which hosted the “Ariana Turns Wicked” tribute show.
‘The funding helped offset the costs of bringing first-class performers from the UK,’ a spokesperson said. ‘January is notoriously tough for hospitality businesses, and the scheme helped us drastically increase footfall during an otherwise difficult weekend.’
Artreach Studios also accessed support through both schemes, using it to fund the Christmas Hygge Market and the It’s a Wrap winter event.
‘We've always relied on stallholder fees, but that only stretches so far. This funding allowed us to boost our marketing and reach a wider audience,’ a spokesperson said. ‘The biggest barriers are time and money. The speed of the process and the financial help make a huge difference.’
According to post-event surveys, 90% of organisers using the Winter Event Scheme said it had a positive impact on their business.
Although the Winter Event Scheme has now closed, subject to funding, it is expected to return from November 2025. Meanwhile, the main Domestic Event Fund remains open.
Tim Cowsill, Chief Executive of Business Isle of Man, said: ‘We are committed to driving footfall across the Island to support local businesses and sustain them in the long-term. These schemes align with our Local Economy Strategy and show our continued investment in the local economy.’
For more details, businesses are invited to attend upcoming Local Economy Support Schemes Roadshows or visit the Business Isle of Man website.