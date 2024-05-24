One of Britain’s best-loved comics will be heading to the Isle of Man next year.
Jack Dee will embark on a major UK Tour, with his brand new show Small World, from this September through to the end 2025.
He will be heading to the island to perform at the Gaiety Theatre on March 29, 2025.
Firmly established as one of Britain’s biggest comedy stars, Jack Dee has captured the imagination of audiences and critics alike with his dry humour and deadpan delivery over the last four decades.
You won’t find him discussing culture wars, the environment, British foreign policy and social justice. Instead, he doubles down on his fascination with the meaningless small things of life like Zoom protocol, what’s new in the world of radiators and the worst careers advice office in the world.
Jack will guide us through his varied life and career with his customary charm and well known gift for talking absolute rubbish on any given subject.
A regular on BBC Radio 4, Jack is the chairman of the iconic ‘antidote to panel games’, I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue and regularly tours the country with a live stage version of the BBC hit show.
He also co-hosts the hit podcast Oh My Dog! with fellow comedian Seann Walsh where they interview well-known dog owners about their canine antics. Recent guests include Julian Clary, Beverley Knight, Romesh Ranganathan, Rob Beckett and Alan Carr.
Jack is also well-known for co-writing and starring in two of his own sitcoms including four series of Lead Balloon for BBC Two and two series of the hit ITV show Bad Move.
He is the author of bestselling autobiography ‘Thanks for Nothing’ and the hilarious agony uncle book What Is Your Problem? which was published in 2021.
Jack is a regular host of Have I Got News For You (BBC One) and other recent TV credits include presenting Very Nearly An Armful, a documentary about Tony Hancock’s life (Gold), QI (BBC One), Jack Dee’s HelpDesk (BBC Two), The Apprentice: You’re Fired (BBC Two) and starring as Geoff in three series of the hit BBC series JOSH (BBC Three).
Jack recently recorded his stand-up special Jack Dee Off The Telly at The Comedy Store in London’s West End.