Three times winner of the Manx Litfest Poetry Slam Championships and author of poetic epics, On Ravensdale Hill and Asila’s Song, Jackie Morrey-Grace, is an improvisational trombonist and theatrical poet.
For this year’s slam, Jackie is excited to be swapping competing for compering and will also be using the platform for the unofficial launch of her latest book – self-illustrated poetry collection, ‘Secrets.’
Its official launch show is due to take place at Erin Arts Centre, November 10.
1) The Ghost Belongs to Me by The Bookshop Band
The Bookshop Band’s stunningly crafted narrative songs are each created in response to literary works, condensing whole stories into bewitching and lyrical soundscapes. Seeing them perform this album at Andreas Church was beyond memorable. Thank you Manx Litfest.
2) Ah, vita bella!
by L’Appegiatta
I love the untainted earthiness of early music. It comes from an era when people were deeply connected to life in all its intricate rhythms.
L’Appegiatta convey this perfectly, and, for me, especially here in the almost ecstatic energy of this fabulously spirited track.
3) Mozart’s Requiem
It seems humans in the creative arts are forever under threat, and never more so than with the AI which, though incredible, risks turning the arts into mere products, ignoring their very essence – the unique processing of human experience.
If you’re in any doubt how amazing human creativity really is, turn the lights out and volume up, then check out this entirely bot-free piece of unmitigated genius.
4) Clive Hicks-Jenkins’
illustrations
I adore visual art and started dabbling myself sometime after first lockdown.
I found it unbearably frustrating, but, little by little, pieces have come together, and I’ve discovered a particular passion for illustrative folk art. Clive Hicks-Jenkins is a master of this style and I find his toy theatre inspired works very exciting.
5) Dvorak’s Noon Witch
Dvorak’s Symphonic Poems teem with folk horror – and this is my favourite.
Thanks to Isle of Man Arts Council funding I have two new books coming out.
The second of these features three prose poems that came as a spontaneous response to this piece of music. I wish I could write in that style again, but a trio of tales it was meant to be.
6) Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harai
I love Sapiens, it’s powerful and important, tracing human evolution in a way that, for me, amplifies the sheer magnitude of privilege and responsibility we have as humans.
7) 16 Straws by The Drones
My husband introduced me to this track. Its intense but its character driven lyricism is an example of immaculately well-crafted words. Basically, it’s a great piece of musical poetry.
8) Beth S. Robertson
artist
Instagram is my go-to for all things art, which is where I discovered this Scottish printmaker.
Prolific, ever inventive, creative and curious, her work is steeped in nature and mysticism and has an authenticity that brightens my every day.
9) Waterlog by Roger Deakins
Water, wilderness and a mad-capped idea. This spiritually cleansing journey through Britain’s wild waters is so intimate. Probably my all-time favourite book.
10) Our local performance poets!
The sheer wealth and variety of talent in this island blows my mind. It would be unfair to name any one person, so come along to the Slam or support any Poetry Open Mic to discover the buzz for yourself.