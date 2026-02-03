Heron and Brearley has announced that Ollie Neale has taken on the role of Managing Director of Okell’s Inns, marking the next stage in the growth of the Isle of Man-based brewing and pub business.
Mr Neale assumes the role from Steven Taylor, who announced publicly last week that he would be stepping away from the position to take his career in a new direction.
The move brings together Okell’s brewing, wholesaling, and its network of 35 pubs under a single leadership structure.
Okell’s, which recently celebrated its 175th anniversary, operates across the Isle of Man and has additional sites in Liverpool and Yorkshire.
Commenting on the appointment, Mark Crowther, Chairman of Heron & Brearley, said: ‘I am delighted to see Ollie taking a wider remit to include our predominantly freehold pubs business. This is an exciting year for the company as we start to deliver on the new five-year strategy.’
Ollie Neale added: ‘It’s an exciting time to be bringing the pubs business back together with the brewing and brands of Okell’s. I am really proud to be leading the combined business going forward.’
Under Mr Neale’s leadership, Okell’s will continue to roll out its managed operator model for smaller pubs while undertaking a major capital investment plan for its larger Heritage pubs.
Plans include additional bedrooms and a more premium food and drink offering.
Okell’s forms part of Heron & Brearley, the leading Isle of Man business which also encompasses a retail division operating Spar and Subway, the largest logistics business supplying the islands, and a portfolio of property interests.