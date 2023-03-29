Jack Verity was born in Oldham and came to the island as a child to visit his aunt and uncle, who owned Kenyon’s Butchers Shop, in Onchan.
Their home, in King Edward Road, enjoyed panoramic views over the Majestic Hotel and Douglas bay, which helped plant the seed that he too would someday like to live in such an island paradise. Following the passing of his wife 17 years ago and his promotion from head teacher to retirement, his childhood ambition came to fruition and he has never looked back.
Although he lives in Gobbag country he quickly joined Rushen Players and he’s part of a team staging John Godber’s September in the Rain for the Easter Festival of Plays at the Gaiety Theatre, taking place from Saturday to Friday, April 14.
1. Roy Orbison, ABC Apollo Ardwick, Manchester, 1966
How can a motionless man have such an electrifying presence?!
2. The Rolling Stones, Palace Theatre, Manchester, 1966
We were in the Circle. As the curtains parted, we witnessed a woman pass our eye level who had thrown herself off the Balcony and broke the shoulder of a man in the Stalls whom she happened to land on! I can only say we saw the Stones as we certainly couldn’t hear them above a cacophony of screams!
3. Bob Dylan, Free Trade Hall, 1966
Yes I was there! Part of that historic night when a heckler shouted ‘Judas’, because it was thought he had betrayed his folk roots.
4. Billy Joel, Earls Court, 1994.
Disastrous night for the poet and human rights campaigner who had neglected a sound check resulting in his band refusing to back him until he had levelled the things out. Little did we know this was the start of his break with Christie Brinkley and the beginning of his wrestle with alcohol.
5. Willie Nelson, Amphitheatre, Nashville, 2018
Torrential rain preceded this open air concert and the start was delayed by two hours. It was certainly worth getting your backside wet to listen to this icon of country music even if he was 85 and been reported dead several times.
6. The Birthday Party, Oldham Coliseum, 1964
Who was this man Harold Pinter who invented great silences and presented a terrified tenant with a drum on his birthday? Whoever he was he was certainly a significant figure in firing my enthusiasm for the theatre.
7. Peer Gynt, University Theatre Manchester, 1969.
Was I really lucky enough to be on a drama trip from Edge Hill University to see my original acting hero, Tom Courtney, play Ibsen’s traveller? I had to pinch myself as it was on a trust stage where I could almost touch him!
8. Home, The Royal Court Theatre, 1970
John Gielgud, Dandy Nichols and Ralph Richardson all on the same stage. I was too young to appreciate this was set in a mental asylum with analogies to people living ‘normal’ lives.
9. Electricity, West Yorkshire Playhouse, 2004
I’d always thought professional actors spent at least 30 minutes warming up. My wife and I were finishing off our meal and in walks my current living hero of theatrical life, Christopher Eccleston. He strolls through the refectory and as the play script was the actual programme, I dared to ask him to sign it. He was charming, humorous and affable. I was tongue-tied! He was brilliant as Jakey in this play by Murray Gold.
10. Jerry Springer the Opera, Assembly Edinburgh, 2002
A terrific concept to meld high art with trailer trash. Springer’s notorious TV show was parodied with considerable aplomb in this Fringe show.