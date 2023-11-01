Illustrator Jo Davies and The Children’s Centre chief executive and musician Joff Whitten have been appointed on to the Isle of Man Arts Council.
Former vice-chair Dr Laura Rowles has also retired from the Arts Council after serving for eight years.
Claire Christian MHK, who chairs the Isle of Man Arts Council, said: ‘The new members bring a wealth of talent and experience to the Isle of Man Arts Council.
‘We look forward to their valuable contributions in promoting and supporting the arts on the Isle of Man.’
She added: ‘I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Dr Laura Rowles for her dedicated service.
‘Her contributions have been invaluable and helped shape the island’s creative and cultural landscape. We wish her the very best in her future endeavours.’
The Isle of Man Arts Council encourages and enables participation and development in all aspects of the arts through funding and support for individuals and organisations within the creative community.
The eight members of the council serve in a voluntary capacity, and the council works to achieve the aims and ambitions within the Tynwald-approved National Development Strategy for Culture and the Arts, which is jointly shared with Culture Vannin.
Jo will be the Isle of Man Arts Council representative to Culture Vannin, a role formerly undertaken by Culture Vannin board member, Chris Williamson.
She is an illustrator, author, researcher, a former lecturer at the University of Plymouth and University College Isle of Man, and an international speaker and examiner.
Jo said: ‘I’m thrilled to become part of the vibrant council and am excited about working with such a committed and dynamic team.’
Joff’s appointment follows Laura’s retirement.
Prior to becoming the chief executive of The Children’s Centre Joff worked at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, The Courtauld Institute of Art and Arts Council England. He is also an artist.
Members serve for four years.
Jo and Joff join current members Jade Boylan, Sharon Walker, Ben Heath, Steven Daykin, David Kilgallon and Jeremy Theobald.