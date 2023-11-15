Author and former Isle of Man Newspapers reporter Joanne Clague will be speaking about her literary journey and inspirations behind her novels.
Joanne, who has written the Sheffield Sagas trilogy, will be the speaker at an Author’s Breakfast, taking place at the Comis Hotel, in Santon, on Monday (November 27).
Peter Marshall, marketing and fundraising lead for Sight Matters, said: ‘We are thrilled to present the Author’s Breakfast 2023, featuring the incredibly talented Joanne Clague.
‘This event not only showcases the literary prowess of a local gem but also serves as a powerful opportunity for our community to come together in support of Sight Matters’ mission.
‘By attending, you’ll not only enjoy a morning of literary delight but also contribute to the vital services and support we provide for the blind and visually impaired on the Isle of Man.’
He added: ‘Your presence makes a meaningful impact, and we invite everyone to join us for a morning of inspiration, connection, and the shared commitment to making a difference in the lives of those who need it most.’
Joanne is a distinguished local writer with a remarkable career spanning 30 years in print, radio, and broadcast media. Having made her mark as a journalist in the North-West, Joanne seamlessly transitioned into the realm of historical fiction, with a particular focus on 19th century Sheffield.
Her series, set against the backdrop of Sheffield in the mid-1800s, kicks off with ‘The Ragged Valley,’ a novel that delves into the aftermath of the Great Sheffield Flood of 1864. She has garnered praise for her ability to weave historical narratives with compelling storytelling.
All proceeds will contribute to the charity’s ongoing efforts to provide essential services and support to those in need.