Former Ballakermeen student Joe Locke returns to our screens today (Thursday) as the second series of hit Heartstopper premiers on Netflix.
The 19 year old from Douglas shot to stardom last year when he played Charlie Spring, the lead in the first series of the adaptation of Alice Oseman’s webcomic and graphic novel of the same name.
Season two shows Charlie and Nick Nelson (played by Kit Connor) tackling the challenges that their relationship brings, while preparing for prom and for a school trip to Paris.
In a recent interview with the The Radio Times, Joe said the relationship between Charlie and Nick ‘is becoming more like a proper relationship rather than a school boy romance’.
Rumours suggested that filming of the third series will begin in October, while Joe has already been announced in the cast for Marvel Studios’ WandaVision spin-off television series Agatha: Coven of Chaos.