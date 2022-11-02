Joe Locke to appear in Disney series
By Sam Turton
Wednesday 2nd November 2022 10:33 am
Isle of Pride 2022 - a message from Joe Locke ()
Manx Heartstopper Joe Locke has been cast in Disney+’s WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos.
The 19-year-old actor’s casting was revealed by Variety.
The St Ninian’s High School pupil joins Kathryn Hahn in the Marvel Studios series, in which Hahn will reprise the role of Agatha Harkness, though we don’t yet know what his role will be.
Reacting to the news, Joe said: ‘When I found out I got an email which said “welcome to the marvel universe” and I screamed.’
Joe rose to international stardom thanks to Netflix’s Hearstopper, series two of which is currently in production.
