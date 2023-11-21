First it was Vikings that were given a humorous twist by Juan Moore.
And now it’s the turn of Manx fairies.
Artist and University College Isle of Man lecturer Juan has created 100 humorous character pencil drawings of Manx fairies for his second affordable art show at Unit One, The Square, in Castletown’s Market Square.
He told Island Life: ‘The Viking show did extremely well, completely selling out all 100 drawings within the first two weeks of the show, which is a rarity as far as art shows go.
‘So with that show doing that well it was inevitable I’d do a sequel to it.’
He explained that the Manx fairies he has created are nothing like the sort to be found in children’s films.
‘These are not Disney-esque fairies with butterfly wings,’ Juan said.
‘Manx fairies are a bit more mischievous or in some cases malevolent.
‘So even though this is a humorous take on “themselves”, I have focused on the more mischievous and trickster-like aspects of them from folktales.
Similar to the Vikings show in September, Juan found 100 first names, this time Manx and Celtic rather than Norse and then came up with titles for each.
This gave him a prompt to then draw the character from.
Juan said: ‘I’ve definitely taken more influence from Victorian aesthetics for some of these fairies and some are quite fantastical too.
‘As a body of work I’m pretty pleased with them.
‘Some particular favourites are Allen the venerable, Enda the tea drinker and Nan the cantankerous, amongst others, there a few that make me chuckle.’
Juan’s show opened on Sunday and it continues until Sunday, December 10.
It’s open Thursday to Sunday, 11am to 4pm.
Each of the fairy drawings cost £35.
Juan has also collected the 100 Vikings into a hardback book and printed a limited print run of 100 copies.
They can also be purchased from Juan’s studio, shop and gallery ‘but they are selling fast’.