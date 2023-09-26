The deadline is looming for young Manx musicians and dancers to sign up for this year’s Big Bree Workshop.
Culture Vannin’s Big Bree Workshop ‘Weekend’ will take place at St John’s Methodist Hall on Sunday, October 22 and Monday, October 23.
The closing date for applications is tomorrow (Friday).
Led by voluntary tutors from the traditional music and dance scene, students in school years six to 13 (ages 10 to 18) are invited to join the team to learn about Manx culture through singing and playing instruments, dancing, composing, Manx language, traditional crafts and drama.
This year’s overall theme will be fishing and all of the students will perform in a free concert in front of family and friends.
Bree, which is Manx for vitality, was set up by Culture Vannin in 2006.
The youth education movement aims to ensure that Manx music and dance remain a living tradition.
The group usually meet once a month to play and sing.
Some of the more advanced musicians are also members of the band Scran, which last month released their second album, Jees (Manx Gaelic for the number two).
It costs £10 for two days of fun and creativity. To sign up visit https://culturevannin.im/