Kids inspired by our culture
+ 2
(View All)
The drama group performed ‘A Celtic Extravaganza’, an alternative version of the ancient White Boys’ Play
Subscribe newsletter
More than 20 children enjoyed this year’s Bree workshops in Manx music, song, dance and drama, held in St John’s.
Organised by Dr Chloe Woolley, Manx music development officer for Culture Vannin, and tutored by local musicians and dancers, the event was the 16th annual Bree weekend.
There was an inter-Celtic theme this year, celebrating the Isle of Man and its relationship with the other Celtic nations, all culminating in a showcase concert for family and friends.
During the one-hour concert, folk groups performed Manx tunes also known in the other Celtic countries, the dancers performed a Manx dance to a Breton melody, and the singers performed a Manx version of ‘Cornwall, My Home’.
In ‘The Making of Mann’, the young songwriters had penned a new song about how the Irish and Scottish giants accidentally formed the Isle of Man during a fight.
And the drama group performed ‘A Celtic Extravaganza’ - an alternative version of the ancient White Boys’ Play, but instead starred the Celtic Saints.
Chloe said: ‘This year’s Bree weekend was fantastic - we had children from all over the island and of various abilities taking part, and the audience of family and friends were amazed at how much they’d achieved in such a short time.
‘It’s great to watch the children be inspired by Manx culture, whilst having a good time and making new friends.
‘And it was particularly special to have three tutors who had been Bree students themselves once upon a time.’
Bree meets once a month for informal sessions and workshops. It is open to musicians aged 10-18. See www.manxmusic.com
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |