Musicians from King William’s College have performed at St German’s Cathedral in Peel as part of the Museum of The Moon exhibition.
Fourteen young musicians ranging from Year 7 to Year 13 performed a varied programme, including a number of songs as well as solo items on harp, violin, trumpet and organ.
It included a rousing performance from the school’s trumpet ensemble, and also featured a harp duet performed by Autumn (Year 7) and Alyth (Year 13).
Those involved said it was a ‘thrill’ to perform in such a ‘beautiful acoustic venue’, made all the more atmospheric with the moon glowing in the background.
Steve Daykin, head of the arts faculty and director of music at King William’s College, said: ‘The concert was an outstanding showcase of our pupils’ talent, dedication and passion for music.
‘Their hard work and commitment were evident and having the opportunity to perform as part of such a unique festival was a highlight for all involved.’
Created by touring international artist Luke Jerram, the main feature of the museum is a seven-foot sculpture of the moon, with every centimetre representing five kilometres of the surface.
The museum will be in place at the cathedral for a further week until Sunday, March 2, and will continue to host a number of special events both in the evening and during the day.
The installation was launched last week during an event which saw a special performance from the ‘Mine’s A Shanty’ band, as well as a light dinner and speeches from members of the Isle of Man Arts Council.
A spokesperson from the Museum of the Moon exhibition said: ‘The moon has always inspired humanity, acting as a “cultural mirror” to society, reflecting the ideas and beliefs of all people around the world.
‘Over its lifetime, the Museum of the Moon will be presented in a number of different ways, both indoors and outdoors, therefore altering the experience and interpretation of the artwork.
‘As it travels from place to place, it gathers new musical compositions and an ongoing collection of personal responses, stories and mythologies, as well as highlighting the latest moon science.
‘The installation is a fusion of lunar imagery, moonlight and surround sound composition created by BAFTA and Ivor Novello award-winning composer Dan Jones.’
To find out more about the museum and the corresponding events, you can visit https://www.visitisleofman.com/whats-on/museum-of-the-moon-p1713511